Samsung Galaxy A21s, Tecno Spark Power 2, Motorola One Fusion+, Jio Platforms and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Samsung Galaxy A21s to Tecno Spark Power 2, here is our TMI Daily News Wrap.

The TMI Daily News Wrap will provide a brief of every major technology news covered in one day, which is helpful for those who have limited time to stay updated with the latest technology news. So, without further ado, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India on June 17

Samsung will be launching its new smartphone under its A-series in India on June 17 which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A21s. The phone comes with Samsung's Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India. It will be sold across both offline and online channels in the country.

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on June 17 for Rs 9,999

Tecno is set to add one more member to the Spark series, dubbed Tecno Spark Power 2. The company will be launching the Spark Power 2 in India on June 17. Tecno Spark Power 2 will be priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be a Flipkart Unique product. It will be backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge. Further, the phone will feature fast charging support which is claimed to offer 3 hours of usage with 10 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions launched

Samsung has announced the BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ smartphones alongside Galaxy Buds+. The devices will go on sale starting July 9 on Samsung.com in the US and in home country South Korea, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.

TPG and L Catterton to invest Rs 6,441.3 Crores in Jio Platforms

Reliance Jio has announced that Global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93 percent stake for Rs 4,546.80 crores, while private equity firm L Catterton will pick up a 0.39 percent stake for Rs 1,894.50 crores. TPG will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. TPG’s investment will translate into a 0.93% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Motorola One Fusion+ confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset

Motorola One Fusion+ will be launching in India on 16th June at 12 PM on Flipkart. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset, a teaser for the Motorola One Fusion+ on Flipkart has revealed. This will be unlike the European model, the Indian variant will come powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. In Europe, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

Vivo V19 Neo launched with Snapdragon 675 chipset, 48MP quad camera setup

Vivo has today launched Vivo V19 Neo smartphone in the Philippines. The phone carries the same set of specifications as Vivo V19 which was launched in Indonesia in March this year.

Key features

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ IPS display

Processor: Snapdragon 675 chipset

RAM and ROM: 8GB + 128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4500mAh with 18W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 based on FuntouchOS 10

Airtel Payments Bank launches salary account for MSMEs

Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of ‘Suraksha Salary Account’ which is an innovative salary account for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Suraksha Salary Account enables businesses to disburse salaries in a convenient manner and also maintain records digitally for future references and tax processes. Initially, the product will be available only to new to bank customers. It will be soon made available to the existing customers who wishes to operate their salary accounts with Airtel Payments Bank.

Acer Vitron N series PCs launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Acer has today unveiled affordable Acer Veriton N series PCs in India, starting at Rs 9,999. It will be available at Acer E-store and at over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India.

Redmi 9 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage spotted on TENAA

Redmi 9 smartphone was announced recently only in two different memory variants - 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The new Redmi 9 variant has been spotted on TENAA packing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The listing indicates that the new premium variant of Redmi 9 will be launched soon in China.

Realme 5 Pro new update brings charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The update brings the latest June 2020 Security Patch along with new charging animation and more features.