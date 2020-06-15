Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 12:08 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.
Samsung has announced the BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ smartphones alongside Galaxy Buds+. The devices will go on sale starting July 9 on Samsung.com in the US and in home country South Korea, which marks the seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are available for pre-orders via Weverse Shop in the US and South Korean markets. On Weverse Shop, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,200).

The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography.

Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 525ppi pixel density. It comes with HDR10+ certification along with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.  It is powered by Samsung Exynos 990, coupled with 8GB RAM. Additionally, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top.


Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is loaded with AKG Sound and it features a two-way speaker system along with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds. The earbuds are loaded with three mics, one inner and two outers. They come with a 270mAh wireless charging case. The earbuds deliver up to 11 hours of playtime and with the charging case, one can get 22 hours of playtime. Furthermore, a 3 minutes charge can deliver one hour of playtime. It supports wired, wireless or Wireless Powershare features.

Latest News from Samsung

