Vivo V19 launched with quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 675

Vivo has today launched Vivo V19 smartphone in the Indonesian market. The phone is a rebranded version of Vivo V17 smartphone launched in India last year.



The Vivo V19 smartphone is priced at 4,299,000 IDR for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage base model and 4,999,00 IDR for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage edition. It comes in Arctic Blue and Crystal White colour variants.



The Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard memory. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner.



For the optics, the Vivo V19 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with Samsung GM1 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





Vivo V19 is fueled with a 4500mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine Fast Charging via USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.