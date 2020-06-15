Vivo V19 Neo launched with Snapdragon 675 chipset, 48MP quad camera setup

The Vivo V19 Neo features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo has today launched Vivo V19 Neo smartphone in the Philippines. The phone carries the same set of specifications as Vivo V19 which was launched in Indonesia in March this year.





The Vivo V19 Neo is priced at PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Admiral Blue and Crystal White colour options.



The Vivo V19 Neo features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard memory, which is further expandable via a microSD card.





For the optics, the Vivo V19 Neo smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup including a 48 megapixels main camera with an f/1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2 megapixels macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in the punch hole display.



Vivo V19 Neo is fueled with a 4500mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast-charging. On the software-side, the device will be shipped with the company’s custom FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10.



Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.







