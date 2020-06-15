Advertisement

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on June 17 for Rs 9,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 11:26 am

Tecno Spark Power 2 will be backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge.
Tecno is set to add one more member to the Spark series, dubbed Tecno Spark Power 2. The company will be launching the Spark Power 2 in India on June 17. The phone will be a successor of Tecno Spark Power launched in India last year.

The launch date has been confirmed by the company on its Twitter handle as well as Flipkart listing. As per the listing, the Tecno Spark Power 2 will be priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be a Flipkart Unique product.

 



The teaser image confirms that the Spark Power 2 will be backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge. Further, the phone will feature fast charging support which is claimed to offer 3 hours of usage with 10 minutes of charging.

The Flipkart listing also reveals that the phone will have Stereo sound speakers, micro USB port and it will come in Black and Blue colours. The phone will be featuring waterdrop notch display. At the back, there will be fingerprint scanner and quad rear cameras.

Tecno recently launched Spark 5 smartphone in India for Rs 7,999 in Ice Jadeite and Spark Orange colours. The smartphones come with a 6.60-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 90.2% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32 GB internal memory.

TheTecno Spark 5 on the rear packs a quad-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/f/1.8 aperture; 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and AI camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera, with an f/f/1.8 aperture and selfie flash. It runs on HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and fueled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

