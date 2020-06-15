Advertisement

Acer Vitron N series PCs launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 4:52 pm

The new Acer Veriton N series comes with Microsoft Windows 10.
Acer has today unveiled affordable Acer Veriton N series PCs in India, starting at Rs 9,999. It will be available at Acer E-store and at over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India.

The series is powered by latest Intel Dual Core/Quad-Core Processors paired with 4GB RAM expandable upto 8GB and a host of connectivity options. The company has not specified the exact variants of these processors. It is designed for e-learning, Small-Medium Businesses and Enterprises to help them in digital transformation.

The new Acer Veriton N series comes with Microsoft Windows 10. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, six USB ports including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports for high-speed data transfer.

The small form factor desktop comes with VESA mount which can fit behind a monitor easily saving space and giving a clean work desk. The Veriton N series comes with security and manageability features, the company said in a statement. It can also support up to two displays for maximum productivity.

Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said, “We are excited about the launch of the new Acer Veriton N series which is an affordable PC for meeting the rising demand of E-learning, Enterprises and Small Medium Business across all segments. With lockdown and changing business strategies, there is a need of IT products to adjust the remote working requirements. To address the immediate task of keeping the workforce functional with minimum losses in productivity, Acer India launched this product that is enterprise ready and delivers a smoother, more responsive, and fast computing experience. This launch will support the industry prediction on the rising demand for PCs in the enterprise segment for the coming quarters.”

 

Tags: Acer Veriton N series PCs Acer Veriton N series PCs Acer PCs

