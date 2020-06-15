Redmi 9 new variant with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage spotted on TENAA

ENAA listing of the Redmi 9 reveals six colour variants such as Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and White.

Redmi 9 smartphone was announced recently only in two different memory variants - 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. However, a new listing of the Redmi 9 has appeared on TENAA which suggests that the company is working on to bring a more premium variant soon.





The new Redmi 9 variant has been spotted on TENAA packing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The listing indicates that the new premium variant of Redmi 9 will be launched soon in China. However, it is not known that this new variant will be available in global market or is it exclusive only to the Chinese market.



Apart from this, the TENAA listing of the Redmi 9 reveals six colour variants such as Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and White. To recall, the phone was announced in China in just three colours - Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. Apart from new RAM and storage configuration, other specifications of the Redmi 9 remain the same.



Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12.



On the camera front, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.