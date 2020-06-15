Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+ confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 3:40 pm

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Motorola One Fusion+ will be launching in India on 16th June at 12 PM on Flipkart. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset.

 

A teaser for the Motorola One Fusion+ on Flipkart has revealed that unlike the European model, the Indian variant will come powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. In Europe, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

One Fusion+ smartphone was recently launched with pop-up camera on the top left with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600). The phone will reportedly be priced around 15k to 20k in India. Moonlight White and Twilight Blue are its colour options.

 

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. Motorola One Fusion+ India Teaser It comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution that is touted to last for up to two days.

On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ quad rear cameras at the back with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola One Fusion+

