Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India on June 17

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 15, 2020 10:49 am

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung will be launching its new smartphone under its A-series in India on June 17 which is dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A21s. The phone comes with Samsung's Infinity-O display, a quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

 

Samsung has confirmed the launch date on its official Twitter handle. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone was first launched in May this year in London. The phone comes in Black, White, Blue and Red colours.

 

As per a recent report, smartphone will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India. It will be sold across both offline and online channels in the country. The report also revealed that the phone will be available in two memory options: 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core (two quad cores clocked at 2.0GHz each) processor coupled with upto 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

 

The Galaxy A21s is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy A21s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. It has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel and facial recognition technology.

 

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a quad-camera setup of a 48-megapixel sensor primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.


Connectivity options for Galaxy A21s include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS. It measures 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9mm and weighs 192g.

