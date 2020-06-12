Motorola One Fusion+ to launch in India on June 16

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density and HDR10 support.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone will be launching in India on 16th June at 12 PM, a Flipkart listing has revealed.

Motorola One Fusion+ is teased to launch in India soon. Motorola has taken to Twitter to announce that the recently unveiled Motorola One Fusion+ is making its way to the Indian market.



Motorola India Twitter account has announced that a phone with a pop-up camera will be launched to India. The tweet neither doesn't reveal the exact name of the handset nor its launch date. But we know it will be One Fusion+ smartphone which was recently launched with pop-up camera on the top left.

Advertisement

As per tipster, Mukul Sharma, Motorola One Fusion+ will be launching on June 16 in India. As per him, it will feature Snapdragon 730g processor in india, not SD730 and will be priced around 15k to 20k.





There is another pop-up camera phones in its portfolio, which is One Hyper. The tweet reads "#TheUltimateOne. Coming Soon!". Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 25,600) and Moonlight White and Twilight Blue are its colour options.



Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with Adreno 618 GPU.



The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution that is touted to last for up to two days.



On the camera front, the Motorola One Fusion+ quad rear cameras at the back with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.



The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, SUPL, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.