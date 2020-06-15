Realme 5 Pro new update brings charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme 5 Pro update brings Added Realme PaySa and Realme Link. It also adds the charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The update brings the latest June 2020 Security Patch along with new charging animation and more features.



Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme 5 Pro. The update comes with version number RMX1971EX_11.C.04 and it is 459MB is size.



Realme has said that this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon. It will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



The official changelog reveals that the update brings Realme PaySa and Realme Link. It also adds the charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging.



The update further modifies default state of power saving mode auto-off switch and default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. It optimises transparency of the slide back gesture style and screen recording icon size.

Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX1971EX_11.C.04

Security

● Updated Andriod security patch（June,2020）

Applications

● Added realme PaySa

● Added realme Link

Battery

● Added charging animation on the lock screen

● Added charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging

Settings

● Modified default state of power saving mode auto-off switch

● Modified default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode

Optimization

● Optimized transparency of the slide back gesture style

● Optimized screen recording icon size

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The phone has a 4035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It has 48MP primary sensor, a 119-degree 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 AI front camera.