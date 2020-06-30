Advertisement

Realme C11, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Samsung The Serif, MediaTek Helio G35, Jio and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 7:43 pm

Latest News

From the launch of the latest Samsung The Serif TV to ACT Fibernet, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.

 

MediaTek introduces entry-level Helio G35, Helio G25 gaming chipsets

 

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest entry-level gaming chipsets for smartphones. The company has introduced MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 chipsets. Realme C11 is the first smartphone in the world that is powered by the latest Helio G35 processor, while the Redmi 9A is set to be the first to feature Helio G25 chipset.

 

 



 

ACT Fibernet offers up to 300Mbps speed with upgraded broadband plans in Delhi

 

ACT Fibernet has announced that it is upgrading two broadband plans in Delhi. The company has upgraded ACT Platnium Promo and ACT Diamond broadband plans in the circle.

 

With this, the company is offering increased internet speeds with both the plans. ACT Platnium Promo now comes with a speed of 200Mbps. The plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs 1049 and it offers 1000GB of FUP limit. The plan earlier used to offer 150Mbps speeds. Coming to the Diamond plan, users will now get 300Mbps speeds. The plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs 1349 and it offers 1500GB of FUP Limit. The pack earlier used to offer 150Mbps speeds along with 1250GB of FUP limit.

 

Amazon Pantry service is now live in over 300 cities in India

 

Amazon today announced the expansion of its popular program Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities across the country. The service offers grocery and everyday essentials to the customers. The brand has revealed that customers in Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi among others can now conveniently order groceries on Amazon Pantry.

 

Samsung The Serif, new range of OLED 8K TVs launched in India

 

The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch for Rs 83,900, 49-inch for Rs 1,16,900 and 55-inch for Rs 1,48,900. Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch (1m 63 cm) version, Rs 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch (1m 89 cm) version, Rs 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch (2m 07 cm) version and Rs15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch (2m 16cm) version. The 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch (1m-08cm) to 75 -inch (1m 89cm) screen sizes.

 

Realme C11 announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

 

Realme has announced the launch of its latest smartphone in its C-series with Realme C11 in Malaysia. The phone is priced at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

 

Key features:

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35

RAM & ROM: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10

 

Reliance Jio offering 2GB additional data to some users: Everything you need to know

 

Reliance Jio is reportedly offering free 2GB data to some of its users with a validity of four days. You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack by going to the My plans section from the MyJio app. You can alternatively check the availability of the additional data benefit by going to the My Statement section from the company's official website.

 

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

 

Xiaomi has announced its new smartphones known as the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Malaysia. The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (US$ 100 / Rs. 7,560 approx.) while the Redmi 9A is priced at RM 359 (US$ 83.8 / Rs. 6,325 approx.).  The Redmi 9A colour variants are Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue, and Peacock Green. The Redmi 9C comes in orange, black and blue colours.

 

Key features of Redmi 9A:

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

RAM & ROM: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Rear Camera: 13MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10

 

Key features od Redmi 9C:

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

RAM & ROM: 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 5MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10

 

Fossil Solar Watch launched in India, can be charged through sunlight

 

Fossil has today announced the launch of its latest watch in India that can be charged through sunlight. Dubbed as Fossil Solar Watch, the smartwatch comes in 36mm and 42mm dial-options, both priced at Rs 9,995.

 

Unlock Me is a new game to spread awareness about COVID-19

Top 3 alternatives to SHAREit

Redmi 8 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Facebook launches Avatars in India

Redmi K20 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Eureka Forbes launches Aquaguard Marvel water purifier for Rs 15,392

Latest News from

Tags: MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G25 Samsung the Serif Amazon Pantry Fossil Solar Watch Redmi 9A Redmi 9C Realme C11

 

0 Comments

Reviews

