Advertisement

MediaTek introduces entry-level Helio G35, Helio G25 gaming chipsets

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 11:51 am

Latest News

The company has introduced MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 chipsets.
Advertisement

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest entry-level gaming chipsets for smartphones. The company has introduced MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 chipsets. 

 

Realme C11 is the first smartphone in the world that is powered by the latest Helio G35 processor, while the Redmi 9A is set to be the first to feature Helio G25 chipset. Both the gaming chipsets are loaded with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology that provides smooth performance during demanding tasks. The company has revealed that when the WiFi signal is weak, it triggers WiFi and LTE concurrency for a lag-free connection. The technology also ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

 

Both chips are powered by an octa-core processor with Cortex-A53 CPUs. The MediaTek Helio G35 comes with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz, while the MediaTek Helio G25 is loaded with a clock speed of up to 2GHz. 

 

Advertisement

The chips feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35, respectively. Both the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 are developed using a 12nm FinFET production process.

 

 The Helio G35 sports up to Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, while the Helio G25 supports up to HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The chipsets support eMMC 5.1 storage options. 

 

In terms of cameras, both of them support multi-camera setup and include a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh photography. The G25 supports a single camera mode of up to 21MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25MP cameras and AI-enhanced camera features including simulated bokeh effects. 

 

The chipsets also feature Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engines for capturing fast action or panning video. The chips enable brands to adopt popular AI-camera enhancements such as AI beautification, Smart Photo Album and enhance precision in bokeh captures.

 

The chips feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems, including essential dual 4G SIM support, allowing VoLTE/ViLTE on both connections. Both of them come with MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology, which actively detects signal quality to provide the best connection, with low power consumption. It is integrated with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support.

 

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset announced for affordable smartphones

Exclusive: Micromax upcoming smartphones with Mediatek Helio G25, Helio G35 chipsets launching in August

Realme C11 announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G35 launch MediaTek Helio G35 features MediaTek Helio G35 chipset MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G25 launch MediaTek Helio G25 gaming chipset MediaTek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

Realme C11 announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today for the first time via Flipkart, Realme.com

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies