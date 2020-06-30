MediaTek introduces entry-level Helio G35, Helio G25 gaming chipsets

The company has introduced MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 chipsets.

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest entry-level gaming chipsets for smartphones. The company has introduced MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 chipsets.

Realme C11 is the first smartphone in the world that is powered by the latest Helio G35 processor, while the Redmi 9A is set to be the first to feature Helio G25 chipset. Both the gaming chipsets are loaded with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology that provides smooth performance during demanding tasks. The company has revealed that when the WiFi signal is weak, it triggers WiFi and LTE concurrency for a lag-free connection. The technology also ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

Both chips are powered by an octa-core processor with Cortex-A53 CPUs. The MediaTek Helio G35 comes with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz, while the MediaTek Helio G25 is loaded with a clock speed of up to 2GHz.

The chips feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35, respectively. Both the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 are developed using a 12nm FinFET production process.

The Helio G35 sports up to Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, while the Helio G25 supports up to HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The chipsets support eMMC 5.1 storage options.

In terms of cameras, both of them support multi-camera setup and include a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh photography. The G25 supports a single camera mode of up to 21MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25MP cameras and AI-enhanced camera features including simulated bokeh effects.

The chipsets also feature Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engines for capturing fast action or panning video. The chips enable brands to adopt popular AI-camera enhancements such as AI beautification, Smart Photo Album and enhance precision in bokeh captures.

The chips feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems, including essential dual 4G SIM support, allowing VoLTE/ViLTE on both connections. Both of them come with MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology, which actively detects signal quality to provide the best connection, with low power consumption. It is integrated with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support.