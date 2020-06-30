Advertisement

Realme C11 announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 10:45 am

The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.
Realme has announced the launch of its latest smartphone in its C-series with Realme C11 in Malaysia. The phone is priced at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It comes with face unlock feature as well but it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.

Image gallery

