Amazon Pantry service is now live in over 300 cities in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 3:04 pm

The service offers grocery and everyday essentials to the customers.

Amazon today announced the expansion of its popular program Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities across the country. The service offers grocery and everyday essentials to the customers. 

 

The brand has revealed that customers in Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi among others can now conveniently order groceries on Amazon Pantry.

 

The company claims that with Amazon Pantry, customers get curated grocery and everyday essentials at great prices with savings of up to 35 per cent on monthly groceries of staples and branded FMCG products. The platform has a selection of 3,000 products from more than 200 brands. The brand says the products will be delivered to the doorstep in just 1-2 days. In select cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, customers can also choose from convenient time slots to schedule their Pantry deliveries.

 

Commenting on the expansion, Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are committed to be an ‘everything’ and ‘everyday’ marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country. Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfils their grocery demands and gives them great savings. With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities & towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials.”

 

Amazon Pantry will now be available to customers in more than 10,000 pin codes. In the last few months, hundreds of towns like Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh among others were added to help customers order groceries online and get safe doorstep delivery.

 

