Reliance Jio offering 2GB additional data to some users: Everything you need to know

Jio is crediting additional 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers.

Reliance Jio is reportedly offering free 2GB data to some of its users with a validity of four days. This comes after Jio offered free 2GB data to its customers for five days some time back.



The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India and there is no pattern as to who will get and who will not, reports OnlyTech. So they are slight chances you may or may not receive the additional high-speed data.



You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack by going to the My plans section from the MyJio app. You can alternatively check the availability of the additional data benefit by going to the My Statement section from the company's official website.



Jio is crediting additional 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers. For example, if you are on a Rs 349 prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day, after an additional 2GB on top of daily data, there will be a total data of 5GB per day. This data will be alongside unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day with the Jio pack.



Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that Reliance Jio will not launch any smartphone anytime soon in India. The company launched Lyf-branded smartphones in the year 2016 with the LYF Earth 1 as its first launch.



The sources revealed that the Jio had launched LYF smartphones simply to push other vendors and other brands to come up with 4G smartphones at affordable pricing that supported VoLTE because nobody was ready for such a thing at that time.



