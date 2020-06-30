Advertisement

Reliance Jio offering 2GB additional data to some users: Everything you need to know

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 11:06 am

Latest News

Jio is crediting additional 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio is reportedly offering free 2GB data to some of its users with a validity of four days. This comes after Jio offered free 2GB  data to its customers for five days some time back.

The new offer is rolling out randomly to select users across India and there is no pattern as to who will get and who will not, reports OnlyTech. So they are slight chances you may or may not receive the additional high-speed data.

You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack by going to the My plans section from the MyJio app. You can alternatively check the availability of the additional data benefit by going to the My Statement section from the company's official website.

Jio is crediting additional 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit for its customers. For example, if you are on a Rs 349 prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day, after an additional 2GB on top of daily data, there will be a total data of 5GB per day. This data will be alongside unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day with the Jio pack.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that Reliance Jio will not launch any smartphone anytime soon in India. The company launched Lyf-branded smartphones in the year 2016 with the LYF Earth 1 as its first launch.

The sources revealed that the Jio had launched LYF smartphones simply to push other vendors and other brands to come up with 4G smartphones at affordable pricing that supported VoLTE because nobody was ready for such a thing at that time.

Reliance Jio offering free 2GB data per day for 5 days to select users

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms

Reliance JioFiber down in most parts of India, users complain

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 222 pack with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Exclusive: Reliance Jio not to launch any smartphone

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Jio data pack Jio Reliance Jio operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

ACT Fibernet offers up to 300Mbps speed with upgraded broadband plans in Delhi

BSNL offers 3G plans with 4G speeds in select circles

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies