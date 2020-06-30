Advertisement

Fossil Solar Watch launched in India, can be charged through sunlight

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 12:38 pm

Latest News

Fossil has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree every time a consumer buys the new Solar Watch.
Advertisement

Fossil has today announced the launch of its latest watch in India that can be charged through sunlight. Dubbed as Fossil Solar Watch, the smartwatch comes in 36mm and 42mm dial-options, both priced at Rs 9,995.

The limited edition Solar Watch is available for purchase via Fossil India site or from select Fossil retail stores. Fossil has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree every time a consumer buys the new Solar Watch. The buyers can follow the instructions inside the Solar Watch’s box to name their tree, check it is planted and track its CO2 performance.

The Solar Watch has five pull-through straps which the company says have been made with yarn spun from 16 plastic bottles. It is water-resistant as well. The Fossil Solar Watch comes with a black-coloured dial and comes in five bright coloured changeable straps with Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

According to the company, Fossil’s Solar Watch’s outer ring acts as a solar panel that captures light and converts it into energy using a solar cell beneath the dial and stores it in a rechargeable battery. This battery enables the functionality of a watch.

The newly launched watch, once fully charged is claimed to last up to 4 months before you will need to charge it again. It takes about five hours to get fueled up in full sunlight.

Fossil unveils Fossil Sport in India with Snapdragon Wear 3100 for Rs 17,995

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch announced with Snapdragon Wear 3100, speaker for calls

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch launched in India for 22,995

Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch launched in India starting at Rs 14,995

Latest News from Fossil

You might like this

Tags: Fossil Solar Watch Fossil Solar Watch price in India Fossil Solar Watch launch Fossil Solar Watch price Fossil Solar Watch features Fossil Solar Watch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Fujifilm Instax mini Link launched in India for Rs 9,999

Western Digital introduces 1TB pendrive for USB Type-C smartphones in India

Boult Audio introduces Tru5ive Pro wireless earbuds in India for Rs 2,799

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies