Fossil Solar Watch launched in India, can be charged through sunlight

Fossil has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree every time a consumer buys the new Solar Watch.

Fossil has today announced the launch of its latest watch in India that can be charged through sunlight. Dubbed as Fossil Solar Watch, the smartwatch comes in 36mm and 42mm dial-options, both priced at Rs 9,995.



The limited edition Solar Watch is available for purchase via Fossil India site or from select Fossil retail stores. Fossil has partnered with EcoMatcher to plant a tree every time a consumer buys the new Solar Watch. The buyers can follow the instructions inside the Solar Watch’s box to name their tree, check it is planted and track its CO2 performance.



The Solar Watch has five pull-through straps which the company says have been made with yarn spun from 16 plastic bottles. It is water-resistant as well. The Fossil Solar Watch comes with a black-coloured dial and comes in five bright coloured changeable straps with Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and Yellow colour options.



According to the company, Fossil’s Solar Watch’s outer ring acts as a solar panel that captures light and converts it into energy using a solar cell beneath the dial and stores it in a rechargeable battery. This battery enables the functionality of a watch.



The newly launched watch, once fully charged is claimed to last up to 4 months before you will need to charge it again. It takes about five hours to get fueled up in full sunlight.



