Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi 9A colour variants are Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue, and Peacock Green. The Redmi 9C comes in orange, black and blue colours.

Xiaomi has announced its new smartphones known as the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Malaysia. The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (US$ 100 / Rs. 7,560 approx.) while the Redmi 9A is priced at RM 359 (US$ 83.8 / Rs. 6,325 approx.).



The Redmi 9C is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and the Redmi 9A is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.



Redmi 9C Specifications



The Redmi 9C features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port and fast charging support.



For the camera, there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is 5-megapixel camera for selfies.



Redmi 9C runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12 There are connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C.



Redmi 9A Specifications



Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. It lacks a fingerprint reader. In terms of photography, the Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.



The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C.