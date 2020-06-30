Advertisement

Samsung The Serif, new range of OLED 8K TVs launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 2:34 pm

The brand has also introduced a new range of OLDED 8K TVs in the country.
Samsung has today announced the launch of its latest flagship Smart TV, the Serif. The brand has also introduced a new range of OLDED 8K TVs in the country. 

 

Samsung The Serif, OLED 8K TV price and availability

 

The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch for Rs 83,900, 49-inch for Rs 1,16,900 and 55-inch for Rs 1,48,900. The Serif will be initially available only on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas. On Amazon, The Serif will be available at special price for the first 10 days, from July 08 to July 17, 2020.

 

Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch (1m 63 cm) version, Rs 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch (1m 89 cm) version, Rs 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch (2m 07 cm) version and Rs15.79 lakhs for the 85-inch (2m 16cm) version. The 2020 QLED 4K TV line-up would be available from 43-inch (1m-08cm) to 75 -inch (1m 89cm) screen sizes.

 

QLED 8K and QLED 4K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Furthermore, users get two Galaxy S20+ smartphones on the purchase of OLED 8K TVs. The offer is valid from July 1 to July 10

 

Consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 15,000, on QLED 8K TVs through their HDFC and ICICI (debit and credit cards) and Federal Bank (debit card). Buyers will get up to 50% discount on subscriptions of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Sony Liv & Eros Now, and free subscription for music streaming apps such as Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for three months along with free subscription to Office365 along with 5GB of cloud storage.

 

Samsung The Serif specs

 

To start with Samsung The Serif, the TV comes loaded with a unique design in the shape of the letter ‘I’. It comes with a metal stand that detaches easily. The TV comes equipped with Quantum Dot Technology that delivers enhanced viewing experience. It also comes wtih Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature. It features 100% Color Volume, Quantum Processor 4K and HDR 10+. The Serif upscales everything to 4K picture quality by analysing each scene of the content using its AI Upscaling technology.

 

The Serif can sense changes in surrounding light and adjusts the screen’s settings to maintain optimal brightness and contrast so that you get a perfect view, day or night with Adaptive Picture.he latest TV also comes with a new Ambient Mode that provides useful information when the TV is off. One can also listen to music, set different wallpapers and more with the new Ambient Mode. The TV also comes with NFC and users can simply place their smartphone on the top of the Serif TV to stream music from the phone on the TV. It supports Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

 

Samsung OLED 8K TV range

 

The 2020 OLED 8K TV range comes loaded with features such as Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+ that provide the most good picture quality and dynamic sound experience available today. Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.

 

The Infinity Screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of 99 per cent and it can be viewed at an average viewing distance of 10 oto 15 feet. It comes wtih Object Tracking Sound+ technologywhich sound follows movement on-screen through six speakers built into the TV. The AVA technology recognizes exterior noises and increases the volume of voices in content accordingly if surrounding conditions become too loud.

 

