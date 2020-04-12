  • 21:37 Apr 12, 2020

Advertisement

Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro: New leaks

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 12, 2020 8:56 pm

Latest News

Oneplus will be launching its flagship for 2020 on 14th April. With the launch imminent, several new leaks have surfaced.
Advertisement

The Oneplus 8’s launch is just a couple of days away (14th April) and new more concrete leaks have surfaced. We have discussed some of the more prominent leaks about OnePlus 8 in our earlier stories.

 

The biggest leak was the fact that there will be only two phones in the Oneplus 8 series: A normal variant and a Pro variant. Both the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and will support 5G. the pro, however, will have a better camera setup along with extra time of flight module.

Advertisement

 

The main sensor on the Pro was touted to be a 64MP shooter but recent leaks suggest that a 48MP sensor will be present on both the models with the resolution of the ultra-wide-angle lens going from 20 MP to 48 MP on the pro and the telephoto lens jumping from a 16MP sensor to an 8MP shooter. The Oneplus 8 will supposedly be available in 3 colours- Onyx Black (Glossy), Glacial Green (Matte), Interstellar Glow (Glossy). The 8 Pro will too have the three colours similar to its sibling with the exception of interstellar glow being replaced by Ultramarine Blue.

 

The Oneplus 8 pro the phones will support 30W fast wireless charging. With this, the 8 Pro will be the first Oneplus phone to support wireless charging. The 8 Pro will also have an IP68 dust and water resistance. Both the phones will 30W fast wired charging. The previously leaked Oneplus 8 Lite could be released as Oneplus Z making it a more budget-friendly option similar to the previously launched Oneplus X.

 

The prices of these phones have also gone up with the base Oneplus 8 starting from $780 and going all the way to $889 for the 12GB RAM variant. The 8 Pro will start at $998 and go up to  $1096 for the 12GB RAM variant

 

The Phones have scored an “A+” from display mate so, we can expect a very good display from these devices. The company will also be launching Oneplus Bullet wireless Z which will have improved battery life and water resistance over the current bullet wireless earphones.

 

It should be noted that the leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt as they are mere speculations

 

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with March security patch and bug fixes

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to feature 20-hour battery life and Warp Charge

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro new OxygenOS update brings slow-mo video improvements, March security patch and more

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: Oneplus 8 Oneplus 8 Pro Bullet Wireless Z

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 9.3 Pureview, Nokia 7.3 expected to launch in August or September

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch and new camera features

LG Style3 launched with 48MP camera setup, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies