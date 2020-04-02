OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders reveal Ultramarine Blue colour option

OnePlus already confirmed that the 8-series phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to be launched on April 15 along with OnePlus 8. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted in a new blue finish.



The new renders were published by German publication WinFuture. The renders reveal that the OnePlus 8 Pro will in a nee Ultramarine Blue colour which is a deep blue shade, not been seen on any OnePlus device before. Apart from this, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in two other colour options including Onyx Black and Glacial Green.



The leaked renders show the OnePlus 8 Pro from all angles. As per the renders, the phone will come with a hole-punch display and slim bezels on all sides with slightly curved edges. At the back, there will be a quad-camera setup and OnePlus logo. Three camera sensors are arranged vertically, while the fourth sensor is placed parallelly along with dual-LED flash and laser autofocus.



The left side of the phone has volume rocker while the notification slider and power button are placed on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, there is USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.



OnePlus already confirmed that the 8-series phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will cost under US$1,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage that isn’t expandable.



OnePlus 8 Pro will be equipped with a bigger 4,510mAh battery which supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging, as well as 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature quad cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel third lens and a 5-megapixel fourth lens. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

