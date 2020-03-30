OnePlus 8 renders reveal in Interstellar Glow colour option and more

Just ahead of the official launch, colour options of the upcoming OnePlus 8 have been leaked revealing some design language.

OnePlus is all set to launch its new OnePlus 8 series in April this year. Now, just ahead of the official launch, colour options of the upcoming OnePlus 8 have been leaked revealing some design language.

The new renders were published by known tipsters Roland Quandt and Ishan Agarwal. The render reveals that the OnePlus 8 will come with a gradient finish, which comes with a combination of orange and purple. The new paint job will be known as Interstellar Glow.

Apart from this, the OnePlus will be available in two other colour options including Onyx Black and Glacial Green. The renders reveal that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup at the back panel along with a LED flash and OnePlus logo. The front will come with a punch-hole, which is situated at the top-left centre of the smartphone. The right side is loaded with power on/off button, while the left is loaded with volume controls.

Coming to the specifications, OnePlus 8 will be loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. IT will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

On the camera front, it will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For the front, it will come with 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The OnePlus 8 will be loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge 30T fast charging support.