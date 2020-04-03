  • 18:13 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 2:06 pm

Latest News

Last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received an A+ rating last year from DisplayMate.
Advertisement

OnePlus recently confirmed that OnePlus 8 series will be launched on April 14. Now, ahead of the launch, DisplayMate has announced that the OnePlus 8 series has earned the highest A+ rating as well as the Best Smartphone Display Award from DisplayMate.

 

“With DisplayMate’s highest ever grade of A+, OnePlus’ advanced new screen opens up a world of visual fluidity and sets a new industry benchmark for flagship excellence,” says the company.

Advertisement

 

According to DisplayMate, the display on the OnePlus 8 series "sets or matches more than 10 Smartphone Display Performance Records in virtually all key categories for the best displays on the market, including color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection, with 4 categories marked Visually Indistinguishable from Perfect."

 

Last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received an A+ rating last year from DisplayMate. OnePlus already confirmed that the 8-series phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will cost under US$1,000.

 

OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage that isn’t expandable. It will have 4,510mAh battery which supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging, as well as 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature quad cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel third lens and a 5-megapixel fourth lens. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. It will have a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge 30T fast charging support. The phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For the front, it will come with 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 8 renders reveal in Interstellar Glow colour option and more

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to feature Snapdragon 865 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders reveal Ultramarine Blue colour option

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 leak OnePlus 8 Pro leak OnePlus 8 specs OnePLus 8 Pro specs OnePlus 8 launch OnePlus 8 Pro launch OnePlus smartphones OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A70 starts receiving Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 and Android 10

Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.2 and more price hiked in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies