OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

OnePlus recently confirmed that OnePlus 8 series will be launched on April 14. Now, ahead of the launch, DisplayMate has announced that the OnePlus 8 series has earned the highest A+ rating as well as the Best Smartphone Display Award from DisplayMate.

“With DisplayMate’s highest ever grade of A+, OnePlus’ advanced new screen opens up a world of visual fluidity and sets a new industry benchmark for flagship excellence,” says the company.

DisplayMate's in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OnePlus 8 series Smartphones have earned our Highest A+ Display Rating and DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards, with 10+ Display Performance Records including Color Accuracy that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect!! — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 2, 2020

According to DisplayMate, the display on the OnePlus 8 series "sets or matches more than 10 Smartphone Display Performance Records in virtually all key categories for the best displays on the market, including color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection, with 4 categories marked Visually Indistinguishable from Perfect."

Last year, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received an A+ rating last year from DisplayMate. OnePlus already confirmed that the 8-series phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will cost under US$1,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage that isn’t expandable. It will have 4,510mAh battery which supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging, as well as 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature quad cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel third lens and a 5-megapixel fourth lens. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. It will have a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge 30T fast charging support. The phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For the front, it will come with 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.