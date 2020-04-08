  • 13:49 Apr 08, 2020

Advertisement

OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2020 12:34 pm

Latest News

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech has a peak output of up to 30W and will charge the OnePlus 8 series up to 50% in half an hour.
Advertisement

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 8 series on April 14, OnePlus has now announced Warp Charge 30 wireless charging technology. The company says that OnePlus 8 Series will feature wireless charging and will be called Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech has a peak output of up to 30W and will charge the OnePlus 8 series up to 50% in half an hour.

OnePlus has shared the details of its Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology on its forum. To improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, the company has utilized Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This technology enables real time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customized chip. The chip is claimed in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency.

Additionally, OnePlus has built isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture. The pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimizes the amount of energy converted into heat. The pumps also help to maintain a stable charge and keep your phone safe while charging it wirelessly.

The combination of the Warp wireless direct charging architecture and isolated charge pumps enables 30W wireless charging. The wireless charging technology is also compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at 5W and works with a wireless charger that is based on 10W EPP standard.

Earlier this year, OnePlus officially joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium, hinting at the wireless charging feature on OnePlus 8 Series. The top-end OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with wireless charging support

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders reveal Ultramarine Blue colour option

OnePlus 8 series earns 'A+ Display Rating' from DisplayMate

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to feature 20-hour battery life and Warp Charge

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Warp Charge 30 Wireless OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8 OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Ace2 renders surface online, colour variants revealed

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS Open Beta 6 with March security patch and bug fixes

Redmi 8A Dual new update brings March Android Security Patch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies