OnePlus announces Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charging tech has a peak output of up to 30W and will charge the OnePlus 8 series up to 50% in half an hour.

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 8 series on April 14, OnePlus has now announced Warp Charge 30 wireless charging technology. The company says that OnePlus 8 Series will feature wireless charging and will be called Warp Charge 30 Wireless.



OnePlus has shared the details of its Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology on its forum. To improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, the company has utilized Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This technology enables real time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customized chip. The chip is claimed in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency.



Additionally, OnePlus has built isolated charge pump with Warp wireless direct charging architecture. The pump ensures a charge efficiency of 97% and minimizes the amount of energy converted into heat. The pumps also help to maintain a stable charge and keep your phone safe while charging it wirelessly.



The combination of the Warp wireless direct charging architecture and isolated charge pumps enables 30W wireless charging. The wireless charging technology is also compatible with all Qi wireless chargers at 5W and works with a wireless charger that is based on 10W EPP standard.



Earlier this year, OnePlus officially joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium, hinting at the wireless charging feature on OnePlus 8 Series. The top-end OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with wireless charging support