OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price leaked ahead of launch on April 14

OnePlus 8 series price hints at considerable higher pricing compared to last year’s OnePlus 7T series.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8 series will be launched on April 14. Now ahead of the launch, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 alleged price details have surfaced online, which hints at considerable higher pricing compared to last year’s OnePlus 7T series.

As reported by WinFuture, the pricing of the OnePlus 8 was revealed via a Czech retailer Alza. The OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB + 128GB variant price is rumoured to be set between EUR 919 and EUR 929 (roughly Rs 76,000-76,900) in Europe. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between EUR 1,009 and EUR 1,019 (roughly Rs 83,500-84,400).



The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is said to be priced between EUR 719 and EUR 729 (roughly Rs 59,500-60,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in Europe. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to be priced between EUR 819 and EUR 829 (roughly Rs 67,800-68,700).

Advertisement

To compare with the OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus 7T is available in Europe with a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs 49,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at EUR 759 (roughly Rs 62,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature quad cameras at the back with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel third lens and a 5-megapixel fourth lens. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone will be loaded with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage that isn’t expandable. It will have 4,510mAh battery which supports 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging, as well as 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse charging.

OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset along with Adreno 650 GPU. It will have a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge 30T fast charging support. The phone will be equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, a 16-megapixel secondary shooter and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For the front, it will come with 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.