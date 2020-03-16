  • 23:50 Mar 16, 2020

Oneplus 8 series: Everything we know

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : March 16, 2020 2:46 pm

Oneplus 8 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone series of the year and so we have compiled everything we know about it till date in a single report.
Oneplus’s new smartphone is round the corner and is expected to be launched  soon. A plethora of rumours and speculations have been floating regarding the handset with the most surrounding the launch of three variants of the handsets. We have compiled a comprehensive report about what we know so far.

 

Oneplus 8 Pro

The Oneplus 8 Pro will on the top of the chain with all the bells and whistles which include the top of the line Snapdragon 865, 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and new quad-camera setup and a 4500mAh battery with 50W charging and will also likely offer IP68 dust and water resistance.

 

It will come in storage variants of 6GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/128GB, and 12GB RAM/256GB. The company has decided to do away with the pop-up camera mechanism will feature a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. It will feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. A feature that has long been requested and might show up in the pro is wireless charging.

 

The camera set up will be a cluster of four cameras with the speculated specs including  a 64-megapixel main lens, a 20-megapixel secondary shooter and a 12-megapixel third lens with the fourth lens being a time of flight sensor for depth information. The device will also support 5G natively.

 

 

Oneplus 8

A step below the Pro, the standard Oneplus 8 is still no slug. It packs the same silicon as the Pro and will have a 90Hz 6.44” AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a similar punch-hole cut-out has the Pro.

 

It will feature a triple camera setup which includes a  48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel secondary lens, but will include a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 8 will have a 4000mAh battery and will support 30W charging. There is no speculation for wireless charging on this variant. The device might also come with 5G support.

 

Oneplus 8 lite

The entry-level Oneplus and is built for consumers who don’t need a very intense phone. It is powered Mediatek Dimensity 1000 which is Mediatek’s high-end processor but does not come close to the power of the Snapdragon 865. It will sport a triple camera set up which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary lens, and a third 12-megapixel lens.

 

The display will be 90Hz 6.44” AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a similar punch-hole cut-out similar to the standard and the pro variant. The Oneplus 8 lite will house a 4000mAh battery and will support 30W charging.

 

All the ones will run on Android 10 with the latest version of Oxygen OS on top. 

All of the above-mentioned details are speculations so must be taken with a grain of salt. All will be revealed on  15th April which is when the online-only launch event is scheduled for. The sale of these smartphones will be both via offline and online mediums.

 

 

 

 

 

