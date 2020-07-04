Advertisement

Intel Capital invests Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 04, 2020 11:48 am

Latest News

Intel Capital joins the list of other global investors who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore since April 22, 2020.
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has announced that Intel Capital, investment arm of Intel Corporation will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms. This comes after Jio announced that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 11,367 crores. With the investment, Intel Capital is set to become the 11th investor to make an investment in Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms will receive the investment at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The sale of the 0.39 percent stake for Rs 1,894.50 crores gives Jio Platforms an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crores.

“We are extremely delighted to deepen our ties with technology leaders that embody our vision of transforming India into a leading Digital Society in the world. Intel is a true industry leader, working towards creating world-changing technology and innovations. Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians” Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries said.


Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said, “Jio Platforms’ focus on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel’s purpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives. We believe digital access and data can transform business and society for the better. Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence.”


Intel Capital joins the list of other global investors who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 117,588.45 crore since April 22, 2020. The list includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, TPG and L Catterton , Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton.

Au Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)have already picked up stakes of Rs 9,093.65 and Rs 5,683.50 crore, respectively, in Jio Platforms.

 

Advertisement

Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. Silver Lake Partners invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

 

General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd already announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms. KKR said that it will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

Reliance Jio Platforms gets another investment from Abu Dhabi

TPG and L Catterton to invest Rs 6,441.3 Crores in Jio Platforms

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio Platforms Jio Platforms Intel Capital Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund Facebook General Atlantic KKR Silver Lake Reliance Jio Public Investment Fund Reliance Industries RIL Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL extends Work@Home broadband plan, 6 paise cashback offer again, reintroduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 Plans

Tata Sky introduces a new interface for its range of set-top boxes in India

Tata Sky+ HD set-top box gets a price cut in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro
Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies