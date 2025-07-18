Sony Bravia 5 Mini LED TV Launched in India with XR Technology, Google TV, and More

Sony Bravia 5 Mini LED TV has been announced in India as the brand’s latest addition to its iconic Bravia television lineup. The Bravia 5 is available in multiple screen sizes to suit diverse viewing preferences and living spaces. Here’s everything to know about the new TV from Sony.

Sony Bravia 5 Mini LED TV: Pricing, Availability

The new Bravia 5 comes in four sizes, including 55-inch (K-55XR55A) priced at Rs 1,37,740, 65-inch (K-65XR55A) priced at Rs 1,73,840, 75-inch (K-75XR55A) priced at Rs 2,84,990, and 85-inch (K-85XR55A) priced at Rs 4,17,990. These models are now available at all Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Sony Bravia 5 Mini LED TV: Features

The BRAVIA 5’s Advanced AI Processor XR combines artificial intelligence, which analyzes signals and data using machine learning, with cognitive intelligence that processes content based on how humans see and hear. With XR Backlight Master Drive technology, the TV uses advanced technology that delivers brighter highlights, deeper blacks, which makes the visuals appear more realistic, natural, and immersive with a wider dynamic range.

Along with Dolby Vision and Atmos, Bravia 5 is equipped with a Studio Calibrated Mode that reproduces the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality that is automatically calibrated across movies, series and for the first time, live sports.

With SONY PICTURES CORE feature, BRAVIA 5 offers Sony Pictures movies in the highest image quality and more enhanced formats at home. Then there’s BRAVIA 5’s XR Contrast Booster 10 technology where the device elevates both brightness and black levels to produce a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience for the audiences.

XR Triluminos Pro in the BRAVIA 5 reproduces over a billion colours, while XR Motion Clarity technology delivers ultra-smooth and crisp action scenes, even during fast-paced sequences. It is also packed with Sony’s Intelligent XR processor which uses the AI-driven scene recognition to optimize motion handling in real time. The TV runs on Google TV operating system, giving users access to thousands of apps.

BRAVIA 5 comes with the Acoustic Multi-sound technology, that offers spatially accurate sound quality. With the improved Sound Positioning Tweeters and dual down-firing full range speakers, you can experience immersive audio with clear dialogue and wider surround sound.

Powered by AI, Voice Zoom 3 analyses audio in real time to detect and isolate human voices, automatically adjusting their volume for better clarity. Finally, the new BRAVIA 5 comes with a Game Menu 2 feature, making gaming more streamlined and intuitive. Gamers can adjust the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or toggling Auto HDR Tone Mapping using this feature.