Reliance Jio Announces Unlimited Offer For Customers on Rs 299 Plan or Above

Reliance Jio has announced a new unlimited offer for customers on Rs 299 plan or above, where they can get 90 days of free JioHotstar with 4K streaming support on both mobile and TV. Aside from that, there’s also a free 50-day trial of JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home available with the unlimited offer. The offer has been introduced in line with the upcoming cricket season in the country.

For users with a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs 299 or above, they can get catch every match of this season on their home TV or on their mobile in 4K for free. Aside from this, the unlimited offer includes a 50-day free JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home where customers get a plan with 4K streaming support, 800+ TV Channels, 11+ OTT apps, along with unlimited WiFi.

To avail the offer, recharge or get a new Jio SIM between 17th March and 31st March 2025.

Existing Jio SIM users: Recharge with Rs. 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.

Recharge with Rs. 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan. New Jio SIM users: Get a new Jio SIM with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan.

There are some terms of the unlimited offer users need to be aware of, such as:

Customers who have recharged before 17 th March, can opt for Rs 100 add-on pack.

March, can opt for Rs 100 add-on pack. The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from 22nd March 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.

Meanwhile, Jio announced recently that it has teamed up with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s Broadband internet services to its customers in India. This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses.