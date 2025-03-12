Jio and SpaceX Team Up for Starlink’s India Launch

Soon after Airtel announced its partnership with SpaceX for Starlink’s India launch, Reliance responded with a similar move, revealing that Jio and SpaceX have also teamed up to bring Starlink’s Broadband internet services to its customers in India.

This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses.

Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts. Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio’s position as the world’s largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink’s position as the world’s leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India.

Jio will not only sell Starlink equipment through its retail outlets but also set up a support system for customer service, installation, and activation. This partnership with SpaceX aligns with Jio’s mission to provide reliable internet access to enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India. Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by delivering high-speed internet to even the most remote locations quickly and affordably.

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance India’s digital ecosystem, said the operator.

Airtel, in its announcement, said that by adding Starlink, (in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb) to its offerings, the telco operator will further its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited to no coverage today. With Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel will be able to offer enterprises, businesses, and communities comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages.