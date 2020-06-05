Advertisement

Reliance Jio gets Rs 9,093 crore investment from Mubadala Investment Company

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 11:25 am

Latest News

The investment company is said to invest Rs 9,093.65 crores in the Jio Platforms.
Advertisement

Reliance Industries has announced that Au Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest in Jio Platforms. The investment company is said to invest Rs 9,093.65 crores in the Jio Platforms. 

 

With this, the Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85 per cent stake in Reliance Jio Platforms. "I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors has decided to partner us in our journey to propel India's digital growth towards becoming a leading digital nation in the world. Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala's work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE's knowledge-based economy," said, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. 

 

With this, Reliance Jio Platforms have raised approx Rs 87,655 crores from six major investment. Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. This makes Facebook Jio Platform largest minority shareholder and it is said to be to the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company. 

 

The second investment came from Silver Lake Partners that invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore. The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

 

Advertisement

General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms.


KKR said that it will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this, KKR latest investment translates to 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

 

Airbnb, Alibaba, Dell Technologies, Twitter investor, invests in Jio Platforms

US-based Vista Equity Partners buys 2.3 per cent stake in Reliance Jio Platforms

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,598 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio Platforms Mubadala Investment Company Facebook General Atlantic Silver Lake Vista Equity Partners Reliance Industries Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL extends Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

Reliance Jio to offer one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its customers

Airtel offers 1000GB of bonus data to new Xstream fibre customers

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies