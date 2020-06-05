Reliance Jio gets Rs 9,093 crore investment from Mubadala Investment Company

The investment company is said to invest Rs 9,093.65 crores in the Jio Platforms.

Reliance Industries has announced that Au Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest in Jio Platforms. The investment company is said to invest Rs 9,093.65 crores in the Jio Platforms.

With this, the Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85 per cent stake in Reliance Jio Platforms. "I am delighted that Mubadala, one of the most astute and transformational global growth investors has decided to partner us in our journey to propel India's digital growth towards becoming a leading digital nation in the world. Through my longstanding ties with Abu Dhabi, I have personally seen the impact of Mubadala's work in diversifying and globally connecting the UAE's knowledge-based economy," said, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

With this, Reliance Jio Platforms have raised approx Rs 87,655 crores from six major investment. Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. This makes Facebook Jio Platform largest minority shareholder and it is said to be to the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company.

The second investment came from Silver Lake Partners that invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore. The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms.



KKR said that it will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this, KKR latest investment translates to 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.