JioRouter AX6000 Launched in India with Wi-Fi 6 Technology

JioRouter AX6000 has been announced in India, allowing multiple devices, like phones, laptops, TVs, and smart gadgets, to access high-speed internet simultaneously when connected to the Wi-Fi 6 router. It also supports features like Dual-Band WiFi, Jio True AI Mesh coverage, and smart home connectivity.

JioRouter AX6000: Price, Availability

The AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 router is priced at Rs 5,999, and it is available for purchase via the Amazon India website.

JioRouter AX6000: Features

Designed for high-speed streaming, lag-free gaming, remote work, and managing multiple smart devices, the new router is tailored for the connected demands of modern households.

The Jio Wi-Fi 6 Universal Router supports ultra-fast speeds of up to 6 Gbps, leveraging the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. It covers up to 2,000 sq. ft., making it suitable for most medium to large-sized homes. With Jio’s True AI Mesh support, users can expand their network using compatible extenders (sold separately), eliminating dead zones and ensuring seamless internet access throughout the home.

Read More: Jio and SpaceX Team Up for Starlink’s India Launch

The router also boasts advanced features such as OFDMA and MU-MIMO for efficient multi-device handling, ultra-low Latency for gaming and video conferencing, and smart Band steering, which automatically shifts devices to the optimal Frequency band between 2.4GHz and 5GHz. High-gain antennas and beamforming further enhance signal strength and stability.

Security has also been upgraded with WPA3 Encryption to safeguard the network from cyber threats. Additional features include parental controls for monitoring kids’ online activity and a guest network for secure, isolated internet access for visitors.

Importantly, the router is universally compatible and works with all internet service providers via an Ethernet cable, making it a versatile choice for Indian consumers looking to upgrade their home network setup.

JioRouter AX6000: How to Set Up?