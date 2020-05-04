Advertisement

Airbnb, Alibaba, Dell Technologies, Twitter investor, invests in Jio Platforms

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 12:39 pm

The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore
Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited has today announced that Silver Lake, American private equity, will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms. 

 

The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5 per cent premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020. 

 

Silver Lake has also invested in other big companies like Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Dell Technologies, Twitter and more. However, it is important to note that the transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels.

 

Commenting on the transaction with Silver Lake, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “I am delighted to welcome Silver Lake as a valued partner in continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians.  Silver Lake has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. Silver Lake is one of the most respected voices in technology and finance.  We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian Digital Society’s transformation.”

 

Commenting on the investment, Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO and Managing Partner, said, “Jio Platforms is one of the world’s most remarkable companies, led by an incredibly strong and entrepreneurial management team who are driving and actualizing a courageous vision. They have brought extraordinary engineering capabilities to bear on bringing the power of low-cost digital services to a mass consumer and small businesses population. The market potential they are addressing is enormous, and we are honored and pleased to have been invited to partner with Mukesh Ambani and the team at Reliance and Jio to help further the Jio mission.”

Tags: Silver Lake Reliance Jio Platforms Jio Platforms Reliance Industries Facebook

