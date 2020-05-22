Advertisement

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 10:38 am

Latest News

The company will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.
In another round of funding, KKR, a leading global investment firm, has revealed that it will invest in Jio Platforms. The company will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. 

 

The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this, KKR latest investment translates to 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. 

 

KKR was founded in 1976 and it has investments in major players like BMC Software, ByteDance and GoJek through its private equity and technology growth funds. The firm has invested over $30 billion in tech companies and it has more than 20 companies across different domains including technology, media and telecom sectors. 

 

“KKR shares our ambitious goal of building a premier Digital Society in India. KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We are looking forward to leveraging KKR’s global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said in a statement. 

 

With this, Reliance Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 78,562 crore from the five major investments. General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms. 

 

Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. This makes Facebook Jio Platform largest minority shareholder and it is said be to the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company. 

 

The second investment came from Silver Lake Partners that invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore. The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore

Latest News from Reliance Jio

