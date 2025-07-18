Nothing Adds Editable Memories, Google Calendar Integration, and More in New Essential Space Update

Earlier this year, Nothing announced its own take on AI integration in its devices with the debut of Essential Space on Nothing Phone (3a) series and it is now improving it with new features. The company has added Editable Memories, Google Calendar integration, and more in new Essential Space update that’s live on supported devices.

According to the Essential account on X, there are three new updates available for Essential Space on supported Nothing phones. The Google Play Store changelog for the update to the Essential Space app reads:

Google Calendar Sync All tasks with a set time can now be synced to your Google Calendar .

Save & Share Export any Flip to Record meeting note as Image, PDF, or Markdown and share or save locally.

Manual Editing Edit titles, summaries, action items and more in Essential Space.



Aside from this, there are stability improvements as well. The latest Essential Space update can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. If auto-update is enabled on your phone, no software update is needed. Just connect to Wi-Fi, and watch Essential Space update automatically via the Google Play Store. Further, Nothing notes that the Flip-to-Record updates are currently available on the new Nothing Phone (3) only.

With the latest update, AI-generated to-do lists and events from the app will now automatically sync with Google Calendar. Users can also choose which accounts they want to connect for integration. Next, when Essential Space automatically creates content based on your screenshots or recordings, you can now edit the titles, summaries and other items according to your preference. Finally, you can now convert any recording into an image, PDF, or Markdown and then share it through Essential Space share sheet with any app.