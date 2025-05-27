Airtel Introduces All-in-One OTT Entertainment Packs for Airtel Prepaid Users

Airtel has announced the launch of all-in-one OTT entertainment packs for Airtel prepaid users. Launched as first-of-its-kind packs in the country, they offer access to a portfolio of 25+ top OTT platforms—including Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv. “Airtel is the only telco in India offering such an extensive entertainment experience,” said the telco operator.

Airtel All-in-One OTT Entertainment Packs: Pricing, Features

Starting at an introductory price of Rs 279 for 1 month validity, customers will get access to a wide variety of popular streaming platforms, of value worth ₹750, making it the only telco to enable access to such a wide bouquet of OTT streaming options. The company has also bundled entertainment packs with unlimited 5G data and unlimited calls at Rs 598.

The Rs 279 plan is offered in two variants, where one can either claim a direct subscription via Airtel Xstream Play App or buy it as a Prepaid Content Only Packs where 1GB of data is also included for a month. These two plans offer Netflix Basic, Zee5, JioHotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium for a month.

The Rs 598 plan offers the same OTT services for 28 days and includes unlimited calls and 5G data. The Rs 1,729 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 598 plan but for a validity of 84 days.

By launching All-in-One OTT Entertainment packs for Airtel prepaid users, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users. This enables them to experience international, Bollywood, and regional content in more than 16 languages, including their preferred shows, films, and original content without the complications of managing individual subscriptions.