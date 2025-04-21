Airtel to Flag International Spam Calls and SMSes With Its AI-Powered Tool

Following the launch of its AI-powered spam detection tool back in September last year, Airtel today announced the introduction of two significant enhancements, one of which will now flag international spam calls and SMSes. Airtel says that since launch, its tool has flagged over 27.5 Billion calls as SPAM to its customers.

Through the first new feature, Airtel’s AI-powered tool will now screen and alert customers to all SPAM calls and SMSes originating from international networks. The second new feature allows customers to receive SPAM alerts for calls and SMS messages in their preferred Indian languages. This new feature will be available in ten vernacular languages, with support for more languages coming in the near future.

“Once Airtel intensified its efforts to combat domestic spam calls, scamsters and spammers resorted to exploiting foreign networks to funnel fraudulent calls into India. This alarming trend resulted in a 12% increase in overseas spam calls in the last six months,” said the telco. Airtel expects to battle the international spam calls and SMSes through its new feature.

The upgraded AI-driven SPAM solution will now notify users about calls and messages from both domestic and international numbers in ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and Urdu. SPAM alert notifications using vernacular languages are only accessible to customers using Android devices. All these features continue to be free for customers and will get auto-activated for all Airtel customers without them having to raise a service request.

Since the launch of the AI-driven Spam detection tool in September 2024, Airtel customers have also seen a 16% decrease in SPAM calls according to the telecom operator.