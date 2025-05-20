Airtel Announces Free 6-Month Google One Subscription For Airtel Postpaid And Wi-Fi Customers

Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Google that brings the Google One Cloud Storage subscription service for Airtel customers. Under the new introductory offer, Airtel will offer a free Google One subscription for Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers for six months at no extra cost.

“The partnership aims to address the issue of growing data storage constraints faced by users by ensuring that customers have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents and other digital content without the need to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions,” said Airtel.

“Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel’s diverse customer base,” it added.

As an introductory offer, the free Google One subscription for Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will be available from the date of activation. To avail of this offer, customers will have to simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App and claim the benefit.

After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a nominal fee of Rs 125 per month will be added to the customer’s monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can cancel the subscription at their will and cease to be a Google One member.

With Google One storage, members can: