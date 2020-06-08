Reliance Jio Platforms gets another investment from Abu Dhabi

The company has revealed that it will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio Platforms.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has revealed that it will be investing in Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms. The company has revealed that it will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio Platforms.

With this, the company will gain 1.16 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. That said, the transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

“I am delighted that ADIA, with its track record of more than four decades of successful long-term value investing across the world, is partnering with Jio Platforms in its mission to take India to digital leadership and generate inclusive growth opportunities. This investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and India’s potential,” said, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Previously, Au Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company said that it will invest in Jio Platforms. The investment company is said to invest Rs 9,093.65 crores in the Jio Platforms. With this, the Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85 per cent stake in Reliance Jio Platforms. Reliance Jio Platforms has raised rounds of investments from seven major companies.

Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. This makes Facebook Jio Platform largest minority shareholder and it is said to be the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company.

The second investment came from Silver Lake Partners that invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore. The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms. KKR said that it will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.