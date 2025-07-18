Apple May Employ Anti-Reflective Display in iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung employed its Galaxy S24 Ultra (and then the S25 Ultra) with Gorilla Glass Armour which gets an anti-reflective coating that essentially changed the display game in flagships. Now, Apple could follow suit with their own anti-reflective display in iPhone 17 Pro and the 17 Pro Max.

According to MacRumours, citing a “reliable source” for the information, Apple suppliers have been able to achieve a high enough yield on the anti-reflective glass to support mass production. As a result, Apple could use this Anti-Reflective display in iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display is also said to be more scratch resistant than before.

As expected, Apple will limit the feature to the Pro models while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will miss out on it. However, the 17 and 17 Air are set to get their own display upgrades, especially support for 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks suggest that it won’t support the ProMotion technology, though, which means these won’t be LTPO panels so the refresh won’t go down till 1Hz like in the Pro models.

Read More: Apple Vision Pro 2 in Works At Apple, Release Expected Later This Year

Aside from that, the new iPhone 17 models are set to get a new Processor under the hood and the 17 Pro Max will likely get a 5000mAh battery which will be the biggest ever in an iPhone till date. Then, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ models are expected to have 12GB RAM, up from 8GB in last year’s models.

A major downgrade could be the use of Aluminium instead of Titanium that was used in the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the Plus model and be one of the thinnest ever iPhones, will get only a single camera on the back and may have a battery close to 3000mAh which is surprisingly small for a flagship. Finally, the iPhone 17 may still stick to 8GB of RAM and won’t see any upgrade in that regard.