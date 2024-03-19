Infinix Note 40 Series Debuts: Potential Competitors in India

Infinix has announced the launch of Note 40 series globally, consisting of four models such as the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro (4G) and the Note 40. All the smartphones in the series are powered by a MediaTek chipset, such as the Dimensity 7020 or the Helio G99. Here are all the details of the devices and their potential competitors in India, as the brand has already confirmed the India launch of a couple of these devices as well.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The new smartphones are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM on the Pro+ 5G and 8GB LPDDR4x on the Pro 5G. Both of them have 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB.

The devices have a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, they have a 32MP f/2.2 camera for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 100W Fast charging while the Pro 5G is backed up by a 5000mAh cell which supports 45W fast charging. Both phones also feature 20W wireless charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphones include 4G, 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 5. They also come with an IR blaster, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, Sar sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and an X-Axis motor for gaming on both of them. They also include dual speakers tuned by JBL and come with an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro + carries a starting price tag of $309 (approx Rs 25,600) while the Note 40 Pro 5G starts at $289 (approx Rs 23,900) for the base configurations. The phones will be available globally starting today, March 19. They can be availed in Vintage Green, Obsidian Black, and Titan Gold colourways.

Reports suggest that Infinix will be launching the Note 40 Pro 5G in India soon and if it arrives at a similar price tag as the global one, then it will have a few competitors to beat. One would be the Nothing Phone (2a) which has already impressed us and the consumers with its unique design as well as the overall value on offer. Aside from that, there would be the iQOO Z9, priced starting at Rs 19,999, which again is a decent value for money offering. Poco X6 5G as well as the Lava Blaze Curve 5G are also some of the devices it would have to look out for.

Infinix Note 40, Infinix Note 40 Pro

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G gets the same display as the Pro 5G model, along with an identical camera setup as well. It has 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable. Connectivity options, battery capacity, and sensors remain the same again. What’s different though, is the Chipset in use which is the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate and the charging speed which stands at 70W compared to 45W on the Note 40 Pro 5G. The wireless charging speed is 20W.

As for the Infinix Note 40, it again offers the same display as the other models in the series but is a flat panel while the other three have a curved one. There’s 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB expandable UFS 2.2 storage, 20W wireless charging, 45W wired charging, 5000mAh battery, same connectivity options as the other devices, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, IP54 rating, Android 14, same cameras as the Note 40 Pro except for a 2MP sensor replaced by an AI sensor on the back, along with the same chipset as well, which is Helio G99 Ultimate.

The Infinix Note 40 starts at $199 (approx Rs 16,500) whereas the Note 40 Pro 4G starts at $259 (approx Rs 21,400) for the base configurations. The phones will be available globally starting March 19.

The Infinix Note 40 will have to compete with the recently launched Poco X6 Neo in India while the Note 40 Pro 4G will be competing with the iQOO Z9 5G in case the prices of these devices remain similar in India as their global counterparts.