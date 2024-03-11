Poco X6 Neo 5G Unveiled In India: All Details

Poco announced that it will be launching the Poco X6 Neo in India on March 13 but ahead of the launch, all the details of the handset, including its price range, have now been unveiled. The Poco X6 Neo will be the third and the lowest-end smartphone in the Poco X6 5G series, which currently has the Poco X6 5G and the Poco X6 Pro 5G.

Poco X6 Neo 5G: Price, Availability

While the price and availability details of the Poco X6 Neo will be revealed on March 13, a YouTube video by Trakin Tech confirms that there’ll be two variants of the device, including the 8GB + 128GB model and the 12GB + 256GB model. The former will be priced at around Rs 15,000, while the latter will be priced around Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000.

Poco X6 Neo 5G: Specifications

The Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, instantaneous touch sampling rate of up to 2160Hz, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole-punch at the front.

The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood. It is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. In addition, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset runs on Android 13 with the MIUI 14 skin on top and it will receive 2 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging backs it. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Further, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support.