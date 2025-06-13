Lava Storm Play 5G, Lava Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Lava Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G smartphones have been announced in India. The Storm Play is the world’s first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor and is also the segment’s first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Here’s all the information about the two new devices from Lava.

Lava Storm Play 5G: Price, Specifications

The Storm Play costs Rs 9,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model for a limited time and will come in Blue and Gold colour options on Amazon starting June 24, 12PM IST.

The device gets a 6.75-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable up to 1TB. At the back, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor paired with a 2MP secondary camera. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The device is IP64 rated as well, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and has a single speaker at the bottom. For connectivity, you get 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 15 and will receive 1 major OS upgrade and 2 years of security patches.

Lava Storm Lite 5G: Price, Specifications

The Storm Lite costs Rs 7,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model for a limited time and will come in Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium colour options on Amazon starting June 19, 12PM IST.

The device gets a 6.75-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage which is also expandable up to 1TB. At the back, it gets a single 50MP Sony IMX752 sensor. There’s a 5MP sensor on the front.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging. It gets Android 15 and will receive 1 major OS upgrade and 2 years of security updates. The device is IP64 rated as well, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and has a single speaker at the bottom. For connectivity, you get 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.