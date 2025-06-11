Android 16 Rolls Out As a Part of June 2025 Pixel Drop: New Features, Support Pixel Devices, and More

Google has begun rolling out stable Android 16 update for eligible Pixel smartphones as a part of the June 2025 Pixel drop. “This is the earliest Android has launched a major release in the last few years, which ensures you get the latest updates as soon as possible on your devices,” said Google. Android 16’s beta testing began over three months ago.

Android 16: All New Features

Android 16 brings live updates, where instead of opening your delivery App every 5 minutes, live updates keep you informed in real-time. These live updates are starting with compatible ride-share and food delivery apps. Google says it is working together with app partners to bring this capability to the Android ecosystem, including in Samsung’s Now Bar and OPPO and OnePlus’ Live Alerts.

Moreover, Google is also force-grouping notifications that come from a single app to help reduce information overload. Your notifications will automatically be grouped together to keep things looking better organised.

Android 16 provides significant enhancements for people who use hearing aids. Current LE audio hearing devices use their built-in front-facing mics for audio input. Those mics are designed to pick up the sound of the person you’re speaking to — not the sound of your voice. Now you can switch to using your phone’s microphone for clearer calls in noisy environments.

Google is also releasing native control for hearing devices in Android 16 for easier access and a more consistent experience. This means you can now control things like volume on your hearing devices right from your Android phone.

Android 16 also introduces Advanced Protection, a feature that was detailed a few weeks back. It is “Google’s strongest mobile device protection,” and enables an array of robust device security features that protect you from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more.

Then, in Android 16, Google says it worked closely with Samsung to develop desktop windowing, a new way to interact with your apps and content on large-screen devices. In addition to the single app and split-screen modes, you can open, move and resize multiple app windows in a single screen, just like a desktop. This makes it easier to work across apps. Android 16’s desktop windowing will roll out later this year on compatible devices.

Not only this, but Google will also be launching custom keyboard shortcuts, so you can create your own combination of hotkeys, and taskbar overflow, which provides a simple, visual way for you to find the app you need when the taskbar is full. Future updates will also bring even more productivity enhancements to Android, allowing you to connect tablets and phones to an external display for an expanded desktop experience, and developers can begin testing those features starting today.

There are many more features to explore with Android 16 — like HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rate, identity check and others. Google reiterates that more Material 3 Expressive design updates are coming to Android 16 and Wear OS 6 on Pixel devices later this year.

June 2025 Pixel Drop

Google has introduced Pixel VIPs with the June 2025 Pixel drop. Available only on Pixel, the new Pixel VIPs widget from the Contacts app helps you stay connected to your favorite people. To get the best Pixel VIPs experience, Google tells users to add as many details as one can, like birthdays, emails, home addresses and preferences.

You can view your last call and message with your VIPs (including ones from WhatsApp), see their location when shared, receive updates for important events like birthdays and more. VIPs can also bypass Do Not Disturb, so you can always stay in touch with the people who matter to you most. And sensitive data – like your call log or content of your messages – never leaves your device.

Through Pixel Studio, “you can create a sticker of nearly anything you can imagine right on Gboard, thanks to generative AI. Simply type in your prompt, choose the right emotion and send, without having to switch apps,” said Google.

The company expanding its existing Pixel features to even more users. Satellite SOS is now available in Australia, so you can connect with emergency services without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. And the Recorder app can now provide AI-generated summaries of your recordings in French and German. The company is also bringing Clear voice in the Recorder App to Pixel 8 phones, so you can remove background noises from recordings.

A new education hub in Pixel camera app has been added. Pixel users can now tap the question mark icon in the upper right hand corner of Pixel’s Camera to see visual inspiration of what each mode does, along with helpful how-to instructions.

You can now use live search in the Magnifier app in Pixel to help you learn more about your surroundings in real time — without needing to take a picture first. Instead, you can type what you’re looking for, like an item on a menu, and Magnifier will highlight matches on the screen as you move your phone. Your phone will also give a little vibration when it finds something.

Now you can also use new LE audio features with hearing aids on Pixel 9 and newer phones running Android 16. This makes it easy for you to take calls on the go and access your hearing aid presets, as well as change your ambient volume through your Pixel phone settings.

You can now use Expressive Captions on your Pixel which aims to understand the intensity, nuance and emotion conveyed through speech and now it can even capture elongated words, such as “yessss!” And it’s available in even more countries beyond the U.S., including Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

Finally, AI-powered suggestions in Google Photos can enhance your photos in just a single tap, plus you get instant access to recommended tools based on what you select to edit and easier access to your favourite tools for complete control.

Android 16, June 2025 Pixel Drop Supported Devices

The list of eligible devices for the Android 16 and June 2025 Pixel drop updates includes Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 9a.