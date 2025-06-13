WhatsApp Update: Animated Emojis, Animated Sticker Maker, and More New Features Added

A new WhatsApp update has been rolled out and the company has detailed a roundup of some of the new tools, settings, and features you may have missed across the Chats, Calls, and Updates tabs. Here are all the new features WhatsApp has added in its app through recent updates.

For chats, following are the new features added in the latest WhatsApp update:

Animated emojis : Now when you share select emojis in chat, like the laughing emoji, heart emoji, etc., they’ll move.

: Now when you share select emojis in chat, like the laughing emoji, heart emoji, etc., they’ll move. Animated sticker maker : Take your stickers to the next level by turning your favourite videos into moving stickers.

: Take your stickers to the next level by turning your favourite videos into moving stickers. Avatar social stickers : Available in one to one chats, social stickers are only shareable with those who have an avatar, and with those you have saved as a contact by default.

: Available in one to one chats, social stickers are only shareable with those who have an avatar, and with those you have saved as a contact by default. Easier group creation : Start a new group without needing to add anyone right away. Kick it off with just the group name and add others directly or invite them with a link.

: Start a new group without needing to add anyone right away. Kick it off with just the group name and add others directly or invite them with a link. Caption, react and reply to multiple media: Now when you send multiple photos and videos all at once, you can add a shared caption for them all, and recipients can react or reply to the entire collection as well as individual items.

For calls, the following feature has been added:

New filters and effects: We’ve added 6 new filters and 6 fun effects for you to use on video calls or when taking a photo.

Finally, for the updates tab, following new features have been added in the latest WhatsApp update: