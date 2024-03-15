Infinix Note 40 Series Is Coming To India Soon: Report

Infinix is gearing up to launch the Note 40 series smartphones globally on March 18, and the brand will debut in India soon after. The series is expected to consist of the Infinix Note 40 and the Inifnix Note 40 Pro. Here are all the details we have so far.

Infinix Note 40: India Launch, Confirmed Features

Infinix will soon launch the Note 40 series in India. We expect the brand to launch the series in India either on the same date as the global launch, which is March 18 or sometime during the next week.

The devices will introduce a new first-in-segment technology that integrates Voice commands with AI-powered lighting effects. The feature will be dubbed ‘Active Halo,’ and it is supposed to enhance user experience. It can respond to incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, music playback, and more.

It will support three customizable light effects – Lively, Rhythmic, and AI. In addition, users will be able to tailor their device’s lighting to match their mood or preferences.

Infinix Note 40 Series: Leaked Specs, Price

Tipster Paras Gulani shared the renders and some key specs of the Infinix Note 40 series on X. As per the renders. The devices will have a set of three cameras on the back. While Infinix Note 40 Pro will have a curved display, the Note 40 will have a flat one. Both of them will be 120Hz AMOLED displays.

Both phones are said to employ the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and carry a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. They’ll be IP54-rated and could pack up to 256GB of storage. The vanilla model will suppport 45W Fast charging support, while the Pro model will have 70W fast charging support.

In addition, a Russian publication, MobilTelefon, reported that the Pro model will be priced at RUB 29,990 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage trim could be priced at RUB 32,990 (approx Rs 30,000). The Infinix Note 40 may cost RUB 26,990 (approx Rs 23,000) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The report claims that the Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G will get a 6.78-inch display. Their information also backs Gulani’s claim, suggesting the devices may have a 108-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Infinix Note 40 Series: Will There Be A 5G Model?

While the above specs were for the 4G models, it seems like there will also be a device named Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, suggesting 5G support. MySmartPrice spotted the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G on Google Play Console and Geekbench with model number X6851 along with a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing also, hinting at the India arrival of the same. The listings say it will get a 1080 x 2436 pixels Resolution curved display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 14.