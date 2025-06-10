Itel Zeno 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Itel Zeno 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest Zeno series phone. The company launched a 4G Zeno 10 device back in April in the country. Here’s everything to know about the new launch from Itel.

Itel Zeno 5G: Price, Availability

The Zeno 5G smartphone is exclusively available on Amazon at Rs 10,299. One can also apply a Rs 1,000 coupon discount to bring the price further down. It can be bought in Calx Titanium, Wave Green, and Shadow Black shades.

Itel Zeno 5G: Specifications

The Itel Zeno 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. It is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 4GB of virtual RAM.

Further, it also includes 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. On the camera front, the Zeno 5G boasts a 50MP AI camera on the back and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and includes multiple connectivity options such as dual 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster as well. There’s a single speaker at the bottom for audio and the handset is IP54 rated as well.

The device is essentially a rebranded Itel A95 5G which was launched in the country earlier in April this year. It comes with the same specs as the Zeno 5G, except for a higher variant that gets 6GB of RAM.