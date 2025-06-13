HomeNewsBlaupunkt QLED Google TVs Launched in India with 70W Speakers: All Details

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs Launched in India with 70W Speakers: All Details

A new range of Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs has been announced in India and here’s everything it has to offer.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs

A new range of Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs has been announced in India where select models come with four in-built speakers that produce a 70W output. The new premium QLED Google TVs from Blaupunkt are available in 32”, 40”, 50”, 55”, and 65” screen sizes in India.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs: Price, Availability

Bluapunkt QLED Google Smart TV range is exclusively available for booking on Flipkart starting today, 13th June 2025, at:

  • 32-inch at Rs 10,999
  • 40-inch at Rs 15,499
  • 50-inch at Rs 27,999
  • 55-inch at Rs 31,999
  • 65-inch at Rs 44,999

Launch offers include a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and Transactions.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs: Specifications

For the users looking for premium and larger screens, the lineup includes 50”, 55”, and 65” screen sizes, featuring ultra-vivid 4K QLED displays with 1.1 billion colours and HDR10 with Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) support for rich contrast and detail. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are equipped with 4 speakers delivering a robust 70W output, while the 50-inch model comes with 2 speakers producing 50W output.

These premium models are backed by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. A bezel-less, metallic design gives the series a premium, modern look, while built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and access to 10,000+ apps. Aside from that, you get 6 Picture & Sound Modes – including Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, and Standard.

The TVs are powered by an PQ and an ARM Cortex A55 x 4 processor. Further, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 ports for seamless multi-device integration.

As for the 32-inch and 40-inch models, they are wrapped in an Airslim, bezel-less design, and also run on Android TV OS with full access to the Google Play Store, voice search, and built-in Chromecast.

Equipped with Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby MS12 surround sound technology, these models carry 48W sound output with 2 speakers. Both models are powered by a Realtek processor, which enables smooth performance, quick loading, and fluid navigation across the Android TV interface. They are also equipped with HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.