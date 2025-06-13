Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs Launched in India with 70W Speakers: All Details

A new range of Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs has been announced in India where select models come with four in-built speakers that produce a 70W output. The new premium QLED Google Android TVs from Blaupunkt are available in 32”, 40”, 50”, 55”, and 65” screen sizes in India.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs: Price, Availability

Bluapunkt QLED Google Smart TV range is exclusively available for booking on Flipkart starting today, 13th June 2025, at:

32-inch at Rs 10,999

40-inch at Rs 15,499

50-inch at Rs 27,999

55-inch at Rs 31,999

65-inch at Rs 44,999

Launch offers include a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Cards and EMI Transactions.

Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs: Specifications

For the users looking for premium and larger screens, the lineup includes 50”, 55”, and 65” screen sizes, featuring ultra-vivid 4K QLED displays with 1.1 billion colours and HDR10 with Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) support for rich contrast and detail. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are equipped with 4 speakers delivering a robust 70W output, while the 50-inch model comes with 2 speakers producing 50W output.

These premium models are backed by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. A bezel-less, metallic design gives the series a premium, modern look, while built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and access to 10,000+ apps. Aside from that, you get 6 Picture & Sound Modes – including Cinema, Sports, Vivid, Music, News, and Standard.

The TVs are powered by an AI PQ Chipset and an ARM Cortex A55 x 4 processor. Further, you get Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for seamless multi-device integration.

As for the 32-inch and 40-inch models, they are wrapped in an Airslim, bezel-less design, and also run on Android TV OS with full access to the Google Play Store, voice search, and built-in Chromecast.

Equipped with Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby MS12 surround sound technology, these models carry 48W sound output with 2 speakers. Both models are powered by a Realtek processor, which enables smooth performance, quick App loading, and fluid navigation across the Android TV interface. They are also equipped with HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.