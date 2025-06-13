Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge June 2025 Update Released in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge June 2025 update has been released in India as the device’s first software update which bumps up the security of the device. Aside from that, the changelog doesn’t mention any other updates for the handset.

If you also have a Galaxy S25 Edge Indian unit, you can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install, and then begin downloading the update. With a size of 648MB, the update brings the June 2025 security patch for the Galaxy S25 Edge which was running on the April 2025 patch till now. The updated security patch is the only known change in the Galaxy S25 Edge June 2025 update which strengthens the handset’s security. We received the update on our unit this morning.

The update also confirms that the handset supports Seamless Updates which is standard for all flagships from the brand and a few Galaxy A-series phones that have released in 2025. Seamless updates allow the user to use the device while it updates in the background while a quick restart applies the update. Compared to Samsung’s previous implementation, seamless updates are much faster and don’t take up too much of the user’s time.

As for news related to One UI, Samsung recently announced the One UI 8 Beta based on Android 16 for Galaxy S25 series which also went live in India earlier this week. However, the beta update program doesn’t include the S25 Edge and only includes the initial three models of the S25 series which launched in January this year.

The official launch of One UI 8 will bring a smarter, more convenient AI experience, building on the advanced features first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung says that the AI is driven by three key elements: multimodal capabilities, a user experience optimized for various device form factors, and personalized, proactive suggestions. With intelligent multimodality, you’ll enjoy natural, seamless interactions with AI that can understand and respond to what you’re seeing or watching in real time.