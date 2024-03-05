The Lava Blaze Curve 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G packs a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 13 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 3 years. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.