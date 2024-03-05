  1. Home
Lava Blaze Curve 5G

₹17,999.00
Brand: Lava Mobiles
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Lava Blaze Curve sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 and up to 256GB of 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G packs a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for and a USB port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean 13 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 3 years. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5.2, USB-C port, and GPS.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Specs

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 05 March, 2024
Price (₹) 17,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Iron Glass, Viridian Glass

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 64MP Sony primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.0 aperture

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

